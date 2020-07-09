Metro & Crime

Ogun: Police arrest 103 cultists, others

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested no fewer than 103 suspects in connection with alleged cultism, armed robbery, pipeline vandalism and impersonation.
The state’s Commissioner of Police, Kenneth Ebrimson, who paraded the suspects Thursday at the police headquarters, Eleweran, Abeokuta, said his command will not tolerate criminality under whatever guise.
The suspects included a 44-year-old pastor, Oluwafemi Oyebola, who allegedly had unlawful carnal knowledge of his 24-year-old biological daughter and procured abortion for her three times.
A nurse identified as Mrs Monilola Ogundimu, who was accused of aborting the pregnancies, was also paraded but she denied any wrongdoing, saying she only did family planning for the victim at a government-owned health facility in Idiroko.
Briefing reporters, Ebrimson said the anti-cultism team of the command during the week arrested no fewer than 50 suspected members of Eiye and Aiye confraternities who were allegedly planning to unleash violence in the state.
The state police command had earlier announced that some suspected cultists were planning to launch terror to mark their annual 7/7 anniversary.
Ebrimson, who disclosed that the suspected cult members were arrested at different locations, said dangerous weapons were also recovered from them.

