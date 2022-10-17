Ogun: Police arrest 11 suspected cultists, recover drugs

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested 11 suspected members of the Aiye cult group.

The suspects were arrested on Tuesday, October 11 in Sango Ota, in Ado-Odo Ota Local Government Area of the state. The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi who disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta yesterday said, weeds suspected to be Indian hemp, colorado and bonky were recovered from the suspects.

Oyeyemi said the suspects: Moshood Owolabi, Olayemi Arukudu, Yusuf Olajide, Ibukun Adeoye, Yomi Samson, Faruk Salami, Olukunde Isaac, David Nwuzor, Nwanah Samuel, Ogunrinde Ganiyu and Chukwuemeka were arrested following a tip off by members of the community.

The PPRO said, men of the Sango Ota divisional headquarters got information that the suspects who were alleged to be responsible for series of cult clashes in Sango Ota and its environs in recent time were meeting in a house in the community in preparation for another round of violent attack.

“On getting the information, the DPO Sango Ota division, SP Saleh Dahiru mobilised his men with men of So Safe corps, Amotekun as well as Civil Defense corps and moved to the scene where seven members of the group were apprehended, while others escaped.

“Four others were arrested with the assistance of members of the community. “They (suspects) have all confessed to being members of Aiye cult group,” Oyeyemi said.

He added that, the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, has directed that the suspects be transferred to anti cultists unit of the state Criminal Investigation Departments for discreet investigation and diligent prosecution.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...