Ogun: Police arrest 3 suspected ritualists while exhuming corpse

The Police in Ogun State have arrested three suspected ritualists while exhuming the corpse of one Segun Taiwo at Sabo area of Abeokuta. Taiwo reportedly died and was buried about six months ago at Abule Sikiru area of Sabo. But, the suspects, Sunday Aregbede, Salisu Mamud and Bosere Rasaq, were caught exhuming the corpse for alleged ritual purposes.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta yesterday. Oyeyemi said the suspects were arrested about 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday following a distress call received from one Chief Felix Obe. According to Oyeyemi, Obe told the police at Ilupeju divisional headquarters, that he sighted some men digging the grave where a 28-year-old man was buried about six months ago.

He said: “Following the tip-off, the DPO Ilupeju division, SP Mustapha Opawoye, quickly led his men to the scene where the three suspects were apprehended with an already exhumed corpse with the help of members of the community. “Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects exhume the corpse in order to use part of it for a money making ritual.” Oyeyemi said the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to state Criminal Investigation and Intelligence department for discreet investigation with a view to charge them to court as soon as possible.

