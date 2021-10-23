News

Ogun: Police arrest 3 suspected ritualists while exhuming corpse

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

The Police in Ogun State have arrested three suspected ritualists while exhuming the corpse of one Segun Taiwo at Sabo area of Abeokuta. Taiwo reportedly died and was buried about six months ago at Abule Sikiru area of Sabo. But, the suspects, Sunday Aregbede, Salisu Mamud and Bosere Rasaq, were caught exhuming the corpse for alleged ritual purposes.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta yesterday. Oyeyemi said the suspects were arrested about 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday following a distress call received from one Chief Felix Obe. According to Oyeyemi, Obe told the police at Ilupeju divisional headquarters, that he sighted some men digging the grave where a 28-year-old man was buried about six months ago.

He said: “Following the tip-off, the DPO Ilupeju division, SP Mustapha Opawoye, quickly led his men to the scene where the three suspects were apprehended with an already exhumed corpse with the help of members of the community. “Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects exhume the corpse in order to use part of it for a money making ritual.” Oyeyemi said the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to state Criminal Investigation and Intelligence department for discreet investigation with a view to charge them to court as soon as possible.

Our Reporters

News

Fayemi approves N96.1m scholarship for physically-challenged students, others

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi has approved disbursement of N96, 140,000.00 as scholarship award to 469 students of the state origin in tertiary institutions across the country. Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology Dr. Olabimpe Aderiye, who disclosed this yesterday in Ado-Ekiti, said that the state government had commenced electronic payment to bank accounts […]
News

Army chief extols officers, soldiers fighting insurgency

Posted on Author Reporter

  Flora Onwudiwe The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai has extolled officers and men for their relentless efforts in the fight against insurgency in the North East (NE). He made the call recently at the commissioning ceremony of the newly reconstructed Colonel Nebo Multi-purpose hall, remodeling the Lt. Gen. Tukur Yusuf […]
News

COVID-19: Gov’s ADC, orderly, physician test positive

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

Aide de camp (ADC), orderly and personal physician to Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State have tested positive to COVID-19. Ortom, who disclosed the status of these aides through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Terver Akase, dispelled reports that his administration has been paralysed on account of the pandemic.   “As we earlier clarified, government […]

