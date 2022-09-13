Metro & Crime

Ogun: Police arrest 6 for attempting to kill monarch

The Ogun State Police Commandhavearrestedsixsuspected cultists while allegedly attempting to kill a traditional rulers in his palace Thesuspectswhoarebelieved to be members of the Eiye cult group allegedly invaded the palace of Olu  of Gbokoto land, Oba G.O Olukunle and tried to snuff life out of him.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi confirmed the arrestof thesuspectstojournalists in Abeokuta yesterday. Oyeyemi said, the suspects: Michael Ayodele, Monday Samuel, AdemolaMatthew, HammedJelili, Ogundele Ojeh and Sunkanmi Fadina were arrested on Sunday in Gbokoto land, Yewa North Local Government Area of the state.

According to Oyeyemi, the suspects were arrested following a distress call received at Oja – Odan  Divisional Headquarters from the Oba of Gbokoto land, Oba G.O Olukunle, at about 4:25 pm, that some cultists were about to kill him in his palace. “Upon the distress call, the DPO Oja – Odan division, quickly mobilised his men and moved to the palace, where they met the hoodlums shooting sporadically within the palace.

“The policemen engaged them in shootout and eventually subdued the cultists and got six amongst them arrested. “On interrogation, the suspects confessed being members of the dreaded Eiye confraternity.

They also informed the police that, it was the son of the Oba who is now at large that invited them to come and eliminate his father because of an unresolved issue the Oba has been having with his mother,” Oyeyemi said.

The PPRO disclosed that, one locallymade double barrel pistol, two live cartridges and one expended cartridge were recovered from the hoodlums.

 

