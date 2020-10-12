Ogun: Police arrest #EndSARS protesters, recover guns

Police in Ogun State have arrested 23 members of the ‘End SARS’ protesters who disrupted the Owu Day Festival attended by former President Olusegun Obasanjo and other prominent Nigerians on Saturday.

Also, police denied killing two ‘End SARS protesters in Edo State. The protesters in Ogun State gathered in their hundreds as early as 7am at Panseke area of Abeokuta metropolis on Saturday in continuation of their protest against the activities of the operatives of the Special Anti- Robbery Squad (SARS).

They stormed the venue of the annual festival, barricaded the entrance and demanded an audience with the former President.

But violence broke out when security agents, comprising the police and men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) shot sporadically into the air to disperse the protesters. The protesters damaged the windshield of the official car of the deputy governor, Mrs. Noimot Salako-Oyedele.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Abimbola Oyeyemi said in a statement in Abeokuta yesterday that the protesters also stormed SARS office at Magbon “where they fired some gunshots at the men and injured one Sergeant Akabudike Augustine.”

The PRO added that operatives of SARS dispersed the protesters and arrested 23 among them.

