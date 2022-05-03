Metro & Crime

Ogun: Police arrest four suspected cultists for murder

Posted on

The Police in Ogun State have arrested four suspected cultists for killing one Segun Onifade. The suspects are, Samson Jacob aka Cybog, Iyanu Kazeem Akande a.k.a omo iyami, Adebayo  Adeoluwa aka Dudu and Yusuf Adelakun.

 

The Police spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi yesterday said the arrest was in continuation of the anti – cult war and other vices in the state. Oyeyemi said the four who are suspected members of the dreaded Aiye cult group, were allegedly responsible for the murder of Oni  fade on April 20

 

. According to him, the suspects, who have been on the wanted list of the command, were arrested following information received by police at Ilaro Divisional Headquarters. He said the police got a tip off that the suspects were holding a nocturnal meeting at a hideout behind Eleja Primary school, Igbo- Ewe area of Ilaro.

 

He said following the information, the DPO Ilaro division, CSP Olayemi Jacob mobilised his men and moved to the scene where four of the suspects were arrested. Oyeyemi said two cut to size locally made pistols, four live cartridges, one battle axe, five different handsets, assorted charms, weeds suspected to be Indian hemp and one unregistered red Bajaj motorcycle were recovered from the suspects.

 

He quoted the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, to have ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to anti cult unit of the state Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation. Oyeyemi added that the CP also directed that the war against cultism and other violent crimes must be sustained so as to make the state a peaceful place for all to live.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

