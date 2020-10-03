Metro & Crime

Ogun: Police arrest generator repairer for allegedly raping 13-yr-old girl

The Police in Ogun State have arrested a 21-year-old man, Julius Afuape for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl (name withheld).

The suspect, a generator repairer, lives in the same neighbourhood with the victim’s aunt who was said to have sneaked into the victim’s apartment and raped her.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this in a statement Saturday, explained that the suspect was arrested following a report by the aunt of the victim who reported at Ayetoro Divisional Headquarters.

According to the PPRO, the aunt complained that she came back from work on Wednesday, September 30, at about 3:45 pm, only to discover that her 13-year-old niece had been sexually abused by the suspect.

Oyeyemi said: “The victim explained that she was alone in the house when the suspect came at about 1:30 pm and claimed that he was sent by the victim’s aunt to come and service her generator.

“It was on that excuse that he was allowed to gain entrance into the apartment. But, on getting inside, he forcefully dragged the victim into her aunt’s bedroom where he had carnal knowledge of her.

“The suspect took to his heels immediately after the incident   consequent upon which the DPO Ayetoro Division, CSP Mobolaji Jimoh directed his detectives to go after him and bring him to justice.”

The PPRO disclosed that the suspect was apprehended three days after the incident at his hideout.

“He (the suspect) has made a confessional statement admitting that he actually committed the crime.

“The victim was taken to the general hospital where it was medically confirmed that the victim’s virginity had been broken.”

 

