Ogun: Police arrest man for killing his 60-year-old aunt over alleged witchcraft

*Threaten showdown with NANS over planned fuel hike protest

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

A 23-year-old man, Dansu Asogba has been arrested by men of the Ogun state Police Command for allegedly killing his 60-year-old aunt, Iyabo Dansu over allegation of witchcraft.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi in a statement in Abeokuta Saturday disclosed that the incident occurred on Saturday, August 22 in Ipokia Local Government Area of the state.

According to the PPRO, the suspect was arrested following a report by two children of the deceased at Ipokia Divisional Headquarters on suspicion that their mother was killed by her nephew.

The children of the deceased told the Police that, the suspect visited their mother in her house “and shortly after he left, the woman was declared dead”.

This, according to Oyeyemi arouse the suspicion of the people of the community and they threatened to carry out a traditional ritual which will expose the killer.

“On hearing about the intention of the community to go spiritual about the deceased death, the suspect Dansu Asogba came out and confessed that he was the one responsible for the woman’s death.

“Upon his confession, the DPO Ipokia division, SP Adebayo Hakeem detailed his detectives to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested.

“On interrogation, he admitted killing the deceased, but claimed that he did so because of his belief that the deceased was responsible for the death of his first child and the subsequent miscarriage suffered by his wife,” the PPRO explained.

He added that the suspect confessed further that, he hit her aunt on the neck with an iron rod which resulted to her death.

The PPRO disclosed that, the Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun had ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the Homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution.

And in a related development, the Ogun state Police Command on Saturday read riot act to students over their planned protest on the recent hike in fuel pump price and electricity tariff by the Federal Government.

The police vowed to deal decisively with any student caught disturbing the peace of the state.

The students, under the aegis of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), South West had given the Federal Government a five-day ultimatum, which expires on Sunday to reverse the hike in the prices of fuel and electricity tariff.

The students insisted that the government fails to reverse the prices, it would shutdown the South West states in a mass protest.

But, reacting to the students’ threat, the Command, said it had received intelligence that some disgruntled elements were bent on disturbing public peace in some parts of the state, starting from next week Monday.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi who disclosed this in a statement in Abeokuta, warned the students against the planned action.

Oyeyemi said: “A group of individuals who claimed to be NANS executives South West Zone D, led by one Kappo Samuel Olawale, in a letter addressed to the Command, has given the Federal Government a five-day ultimatum to reverse the recent hike in fuel prices and electricity tariffs.

“It threatens to unleash mayhem in Ogun State after the expiration of the ultimatum on Sunday, September 13.

“The students planned to block all major highways, including the Lagos-Ibadan and Lagos-Benin Expressways, recruit miscreants, street urchins, hoodlums, expelled, suspended and perpetual students over-running their courses at tertiary institutions in Ogun state and other states from the South West, to swell their ranks and ensure their desired objective of spreading violence in the state beginning from Monday 14th September is achieved.

“The decision by any group of students to embark on protest over recent increase in fuel prices and electricity tariff is unwarranted and therefore unacceptable to the Ogun state Police Command as it was only on the 8th of September, that is, less than a week now, that NANS executives carried out a protest in Abeokuta over the same issues.”

The PPRO added that to ensure the protest did not go as planned, officers and men of the Command have consequently be put on red alert in view of alleged threat.

The Police also advised members of the public to call the bluff of the group and go about their lawful businesses without fear of harm or molestation by any person.

