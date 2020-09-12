Ogun: Police arrest man for killing his 60-year-old aunt over alleged witchcraft

A 23-year-old man, Dansu Asogba has been arrested by men of the Ogun State Police Command for allegedly killing his 60-year-old aunt, Iyabo Dansu over allegation of witchcraft.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi in a statement in Abeokuta yesterday disclosed that the incident occurred on Saturday August 22 in Ipokia Local Government Area of the state.

According to the PPRO, the suspect was arrested following a report by two children of the deceased at Ipokia divisional headquarters on suspicion that their mother was killed by her nephew.

The children of the deceased told the Police that, the suspect visited their mother in her house “and shortly after he left, the woman was declared dead”.

This, according to Oyeyemi arouses the suspicion of the people of the community and they threatened to carry out a traditional ritual which will expose the killer.

“On hearing about the intention of the community to go spiritual about the deceased death, the suspect Dansu Asogba came out and confessed that he was the one responsible for the woman’s death.

“Upon his confession, the DPO Ipokia division, SP Adebayo Hakeem detailed his detectives to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested.

“On interrogation, he admitted killing the deceased, but claimed that he did so because of his belief that the deceased was responsible for the death of his first child and the subsequent miscarriage suffered by his wife”, the PPRO explained.

He added that the suspect confessed further that, he hit her aunt on the neck with an iron rod which resulted to her death.

The PPRO disclosed that, the Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun had ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to Homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution.

Ogun to grant more relief to businesses – Commissioner

Barely a week after granting 50 per cent discount on all year 2020 Land Use charge, paid before the end of September, 2020, Ogun State Government has assured business owners of its steps to further cushion the effect the Covid-19 pandemic might be having on them.

Commissioner for Industry, Trade and Investment, Mrs. Kikelomo Longe made this known during a tour of manufacturing companies in Isheri and Sagamu. She said: ‘’Government was not ignorant of the difficulties encountered due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which has almost crumbled economic activities around the world. We are reviewing several measures to support industries operating within the state”, she said.

Press Officer to the Commissioner, Wale Osunbiyi, further quoted her as saying that her ministry would continue to create enabling environment for industries to thrive, reiterating government’s efforts to address epileptic power supply, a major challenge facing industries, as well as, provision of good roads to aid movement of people and goods.

Speaking, the Managing Director, OGC Foods and Beverage Limited, Yusuf Musa-Elakama, commended the state government for supporting manufacturing industries in the state, and appealed for government’s assistance in ensuring constant power supply to industrial area, funding for its recycling facility and more road networks.

In his own remark, Managing Director, Honeywell Flour Mills Plc, Mr. Ifeanyichukwu Abadom, described the state as one of the most Industrial friendly states in Nigeria, hinting that about 300 people were employed at its fully-automated Sagamu factory and that the company would work on using the state portal for its future recruitment.

FG plans 774 new cottage industries in LGs

…to inject 2,000 buses into road transportation nationwide

Caleb Onwe

Abuja

The Federal Government has disclosed its plans to establish 774 cottage industries in all the Local Government Areas of the federation.

The Minister of Special Duties and Inter -Governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume disclosed this in Abuja over the weekend when he received a top management official from one of the Abuja based media organisations.

Akume stated that each of the 774 local government areas will have an industry that will ensure effective development of agricultural value chain in their areas of comparative advantage.

He said: “The initiative we are pursuing now is intended to create industries, one per local government, that will be 774, and they will be using economic corridors. Like in my Local government, Takar LGA in Benue State, we had brought equipment when I was the governor, but those who took over from me refused to assemble the equipment. When we start implementing this industry per local government initiative, that project may be reactivated”.

