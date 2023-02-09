Ogun: Police arrest suspected killers of Fatinoye couple, son

The police in Ogun State have arrested all the suspects involved in the gruesome murder of a couple, Kehinde and Bukola Fatinoye and their only surviving son, Oreoluwa Fatinoye.

The suspects were arrested 40 days after the couple and their son were killed in their residence located in Ibara GRA, Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital on January 1.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi confirmed the arrest of the suspects to journalists in Abeokuta on Thursday.

The assailants reportedly trailed the couple from their church where they had gone to observe the cross over service.

After killing the couple, the killers set their corpses and the house ablaze.

The assailants also abducted their son, Oreoluwa and their adopted son and later threw them into a river.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...