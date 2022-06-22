Metro & Crime

Ogun: Police arrest tricyclist for raping, robing passenger at gunpoint

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested a tricycle operator, Rasaq Taoheed for allegedly robbing and raping a female passenger (name withheld) at gunpoint.

The 22-year-old Taoheed was arrested on Monday in Ifo area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta Wednesday.

According to Oyeyemi, the suspect was arrested following a distress call received by the policemen at Ifo Divisional Headquarters.

Oyeyemi said the victim boarded the suspect’s tricycle at about 4 a.m. on Monday when he diverted route.

He added that the victim raised an alarm that the tricycle operator was taking her to unknown place for reason not known to her.

“Upon the distress call, the DPO Ifo Division, CSP Kehinde Kuranga quickly led his patrol team to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested.

“On interrogation, the victim explained to the police that she boarded the tricycle from Pakoto bus stop going to Iyana Coker, but the suspect suddenly brought out a locally made pistol with which he threatened to shoot her if she didn’t cooperate.

“She stated further that, the suspect took her to Olose primary school, Ifo where he raped her at gun point.

“After raping her, the suspect also dispossessed her of her money before putting her back to the tricycle and started heading to another direction.

“But on getting to Aritameje area, she sighted some people and she raised alarm which led to the arrest of the suspect.

“The suspect confessed to the commission of the crime,” the PPRO said.

He added that, the tricycle and one locally made pistol were recovered from the suspect.

 

