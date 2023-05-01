Metro & Crime News

Ogun Police Arrests Four Hoodlums Terrorising Sango-Ota

Ogun State Police Command has said it arrested four members of a robbery syndicate terrorising the residents of Sango-Ota and its environs.

SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, spokesman of the police command confirmed the arrest in a statement issued on Monday and made available to newsmen in the state.

The suspects include Sherrif Kamoru, 28; Rabiu Seyidu, 37; Opeyemi Adebayo, 26, and Ajibola Fakolade, 21.

Speaking on their arrest, Oyeyemi disclosed that the suspects were arrested on March 20, following a report lodged at Sango-Ota Divisional Headquarters by one Adeleye Sunday, who reported that he was attacked by some armed hoodlums at about 5.30 a.m. at Joju area of Sango-Ota.

The PPRO stated further that the armed hoodlums allegedly dispossessed Sunday of two phones after attacking him with a machete, injuring him on the neck.

He added that having taken away his phones, the hoodlums siphoned the sum of N600,000 from his account through the bank app on the phone.

“Upon the report, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Sango-Ota Division, CSP Saleh Dahiru, detailed his detectives to technically trace the suspects and bring them to justice.

“The detectives swung into action and acting on credible intelligence, the hideout of the suspects was located and four amongst them were apprehended,” he said.

Oyeyemi said items recovered from them included one cutlass, one Tecno POP 2f belonging to the victim, and a nose mask used by one of them during the operation.

