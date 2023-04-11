Metro & Crime

Ogun: Police declare notorious land-grabber wanted, arrest 3

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

The Ogun State Police Command has declared a suspected notorious leader of a land grabbing syndicate, Ayodele Joseph, wanted for allegedly terrorising communities in the Ado- Odo Ota Local Government Area of the state. The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, Abimbola Oyeyemi in a statement in Abeokuta yesterday, said, Ayodele and his gang members allegedly invaded Gbayunre village in the local government area with dangerous weapons.

Oyeyemi added that, the hoodlums chased out residents of the village and forcefully took over their properties.

The PPRO advised Ayodele to report himself at the State Criminal Investigation Departments, Eleweran, Abeokuta, warning that, “the Command will not fold its arms while some unscrupulous elements will be making life difficult for innocent members of the public.”

Meanwhile, the PPRO confirmed the arrest of three members of the land grabbing syndicate, namely: Sunday Owoyele, Idowu Ayobami and Kola Owolabi. According to Oyeyemi, the suspects were arrested on Tues- day, April 4, following a petition from Dada Gbabi family of Gbayunre village, stating that a group of land grabbers, led by one Ayodele invaded their village with dangerous weapons and chased out the family from their landed property situated at Atan Ayunre area and forcefully occupied the village.

“On the strength of the petition, the Commissioner of Police directed the Deputy Commissioner in-charge of State Criminal Investigation Departments, DCP Babakura Muhammed, to investigate the case and bring the culprits to book.

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Dad beheads five-year-old daughter

Posted on Author Lateef Dada

A 25-year-old mechanic, Albert Olaposi, has reportedly beheaded his five-year-old daughter, Mercy, at Gbangan in Ayedaade Local Government Area of Osun State. Olaposi reportedly committed the crime yesterday morning at Oke-Oje area of Gbongan. The suspect left his residence at Oke-Elu and went to Oke-Oje where the daughter was living with her mother. Residents of […]
Metro & Crime

Okada rider bags life imprisonment for raping NYSC member

Posted on Author Daniel Atori

Justice Abdullahi Mika’ilu of High Court 3, Minna, Niger State has sentenced a commercial motorcyclist, Ugochukwu Unadumene, of Ekosa village, Agaie Local Government Area to life imprisonment for raping a female corps member. The police had arraigned the motorcyclist otherwise called okada rider on a two-count charge and invited eight witnesses while the convict denied […]
Metro & Crime

FCT Police nabs 3 suspects over Chef Emeka’s Murder

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command yesterday said it had arrested three suspects in connection with the murder of an Abuja popular Chef, Emeka, also known as Vincent Eluagu Chukwuemeka. A statement signed by the Command’s Public Relations officer, ASP Josephine Adeh, disclosed that an articulated investigation of the case resulted in the arrest […]

Leave a Reply