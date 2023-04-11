Ogun: Police declare notorious land-grabber wanted, arrest 3

The Ogun State Police Command has declared a suspected notorious leader of a land grabbing syndicate, Ayodele Joseph, wanted for allegedly terrorising communities in the Ado- Odo Ota Local Government Area of the state. The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, Abimbola Oyeyemi in a statement in Abeokuta yesterday, said, Ayodele and his gang members allegedly invaded Gbayunre village in the local government area with dangerous weapons.

Oyeyemi added that, the hoodlums chased out residents of the village and forcefully took over their properties.

The PPRO advised Ayodele to report himself at the State Criminal Investigation Departments, Eleweran, Abeokuta, warning that, “the Command will not fold its arms while some unscrupulous elements will be making life difficult for innocent members of the public.”

Meanwhile, the PPRO confirmed the arrest of three members of the land grabbing syndicate, namely: Sunday Owoyele, Idowu Ayobami and Kola Owolabi. According to Oyeyemi, the suspects were arrested on Tues- day, April 4, following a petition from Dada Gbabi family of Gbayunre village, stating that a group of land grabbers, led by one Ayodele invaded their village with dangerous weapons and chased out the family from their landed property situated at Atan Ayunre area and forcefully occupied the village.

“On the strength of the petition, the Commissioner of Police directed the Deputy Commissioner in-charge of State Criminal Investigation Departments, DCP Babakura Muhammed, to investigate the case and bring the culprits to book.

