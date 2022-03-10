News

Ogun police donate N1.5m to slain officer’s family

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

Police in Ogun State yesterday donated N1.5 million to the family of Inspector Olajide Omolayo killed by bandits in Saala- Orile forest in Yewa North Local Government Area. The Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, handed over the cheque to Omolayo’s widow Funke at the police headquarters in Eleweran, Abeokuta.

The money, according to the commissioner, was contributed voluntarily by the deceased’s colleagues to help his family. Omolayo, a father of four, attached to OP-MESA in the state, was killed during a gun duel between bandits and police. The slain policeman was part of the team that raced to the scene where the hoodlums were reportedly attacking some Fulani herders. Bankole described the incident as sad, assuring the family of the slain officer of more welfare packages from the force.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Kukah: I didn’t call for coup against President

Posted on Author Umar Abdullahi Sokoto

Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Rev. Mathew Hassan Kukah, has denied call for a coup d’etat to topple the government of President Muhammadu Buhari, during his Christmas Day homily.   Kukah said he only expressed his candid opinion on the state of insecurity and dwindling economic opportunities in Nigeria. In the said homily, […]
News

Osinbajo chaired FEC mourns former ministers Olowoporoku, Baba

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) chaired by the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, observed a minutes silence in honour of two former ministers: Senator Bode Olowoporoku and Alhaji Umaru Muhammad Baba. Osinbajo chaired Wednesday’s Council meeting because the President left for London on a two-week medical vaccation Tuesday. He is scheduled to return to the country […]
News

$140,000: Court upholds Atiku son-in-law’s no-case motion

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of a Federal High Court in Lagos has upheld the no-case motion filed by Abdullahi Babalele, the son-in-law to a former Vice-President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, over the money laundering charge filed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). The judge, in a ruling on the motion yesterday, threw out […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica