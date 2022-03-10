Ogun police donate N1.5m to slain officer’s family

Police in Ogun State yesterday donated N1.5 million to the family of Inspector Olajide Omolayo killed by bandits in Saala- Orile forest in Yewa North Local Government Area. The Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, handed over the cheque to Omolayo’s widow Funke at the police headquarters in Eleweran, Abeokuta.

The money, according to the commissioner, was contributed voluntarily by the deceased’s colleagues to help his family. Omolayo, a father of four, attached to OP-MESA in the state, was killed during a gun duel between bandits and police. The slain policeman was part of the team that raced to the scene where the hoodlums were reportedly attacking some Fulani herders. Bankole described the incident as sad, assuring the family of the slain officer of more welfare packages from the force.

