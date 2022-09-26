Ogun: Police engage kidnappers in gun battle, arrest one

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have raided the hideout of suspected kidnappers. The hoodlums, according to the police, have been responsible for some kidnapping incidents on the Kara Bridge, along Lagos- Ibadan Expressway. The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta yesterday. According to Oyeyemi, a joint team of the police, local vigilances, operatives of the So Safe corps and men of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC), stormed the hideout of the kidnappers on Saturday and rescued one of their victims, identified as Sheu Anafi while one of the suspects was also arrested. Oyeyemi said, the kidnappers had attacked a commercial car along the highway and abducted one of the passengers. According to the PPRO, the police raided the hideout of the kidnappers following a report lodged at Warewa Divisional Headquarters by a commercial driver. “The commercial driver told the police that, while he was coming from Ilorin in his Ford commercial car with registration number, LRN 596 ZY, loaded with seven passengers, on getting to the long bridge, there was traffic jam consequence upon which he drove through the untared access road besides the bridge. “While driving through the said access road, they were attacked by some unknown gunmen which made all the passengers to run into different directions in the nearby bush. “But, when they all regrouped to continue their journey, it was discovered that one of the passengers by name Alhaji Sheu Anafi from Okeleele area of Ilorin has been abducted by the hoodlums. “Upon the report, the DPO Warewa division, CSP Abdul Fatai Ogunsanya led a joint operation consisting of men of the command’s tactical teams, local vigilances, So Safe Corps and OPC men for bush combing in search of the abducted man.
Related Articles
Nigeria joins foreign navies to combat insecurity, sea robbery
The Nigerian Navy (NN) has joined French and Italian Navies to combat insecurity, sea robbery, piracy, trafficking in humans, narcotics and other irregularities at sea, especially in the region of the Gulf of Guinea (GoG) to secure international trade. The Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), Western Naval Command (WNC), Rear Admiral Jason Gbassa disclosed this at […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
‘One Million Boys’ gang leader, Ebila, murdered in Ibadan
The gang leader of an Ibadan terror group, “One Million Boys”, who was declared wanted few months ago by the Oyo State Police Command, Biola Ebila, has been murdered. He was murdered around Olomi area of Ibadan on Sunday afternoon. Ebila was declared wanted by officials of Oyo State Police Command for his alleged involvement […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
‘Influential’ Lagos teacher defiles schoolgirls
…drops Sanwo-Olu’s name, shares nudes with victims A teacher in a Lagos school has been accused of sleeping with schoolgirls and sharing nude pictures with them. The teacher, identified as Mr. Openiyi, teaches at a senior secondary school in the Isolo area of the Lagos metropolis. However, members of the Advocates for Children and Vulnerable […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)