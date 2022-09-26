Ogun: Police engage kidnappers in gun battle, arrest one

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have raided the hideout of suspected kidnappers. The hoodlums, according to the police, have been responsible for some kidnapping incidents on the Kara Bridge, along Lagos- Ibadan Expressway. The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta yesterday. According to Oyeyemi, a joint team of the police, local vigilances, operatives of the So Safe corps and men of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC), stormed the hideout of the kidnappers on Saturday and rescued one of their victims, identified as Sheu Anafi while one of the suspects was also arrested. Oyeyemi said, the kidnappers had attacked a commercial car along the highway and abducted one of the passengers. According to the PPRO, the police raided the hideout of the kidnappers following a report lodged at Warewa Divisional Headquarters by a commercial driver. “The commercial driver told the police that, while he was coming from Ilorin in his Ford commercial car with registration number, LRN 596 ZY, loaded with seven passengers, on getting to the long bridge, there was traffic jam consequence upon which he drove through the untared access road besides the bridge. “While driving through the said access road, they were attacked by some unknown gunmen which made all the passengers to run into different directions in the nearby bush. “But, when they all regrouped to continue their journey, it was discovered that one of the passengers by name Alhaji Sheu Anafi from Okeleele area of Ilorin has been abducted by the hoodlums. “Upon the report, the DPO Warewa division, CSP Abdul Fatai Ogunsanya led a joint operation consisting of men of the command’s tactical teams, local vigilances, So Safe Corps and OPC men for bush combing in search of the abducted man.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...