Ogun: Police kill kidnapper, rescue NYSC member, other

Police in Ogun State yesterday clashed with suspected kidnappers on the Sagamu-Ijebu- Ode highway, killing one of them during a fierce gun battle. The police also rescued two kidnapped victims, including a serving female member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC). The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO),DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident.

Oyeyemi disclosed that the operational vehicle of the suspects, a Sienna with registration number MUS 86 FN, was recovered during the operation. He added that one black toy gun, one gold wristwatch, one Samsung Galaxy S7 phone, a cutlass, and one black wristwatch were also recovered from the suspected kidnappers by the police. The PPRO identified the kidnapped victims as Okoroji Agnes, who was attached as corps member to the Federal Girls College, Sagamu and Tawa Sosanwo. Oyeyemi explained that while one of the suspected kidnappers was shot dead, other members of the gang escaped into the bush with gunshot injuries.

He said: “Operatives of Ogun State Police Command on Wednesday 15th of July 2020 shot dead a suspected kidnapper on the Shagamu–Ijebu-Ode Expressway and rescued two of their victims. “The incident happened when the DPO Sagamu, SP Okiki Agunbiade, was on routine patrol with his men and sighted a Sienna bus with registration number MUS 86 FN with some occupants whose suspicious look attracted the attention of the policemen which prompted them to stop the said car. “But instead of the driver to stop, he sped off towards Ijebu-Ode consequent upon which the DPO ordered his men to chase them.

Having realised that they were being pursued, the men in the car started firing at the policemen while on the move and the policemen fired back. “They later jumped down, abandoned the car and ran into the bush while the policemen chased them into the bush and shot one of them dead while others escaped with gunshot injuries.”

Oyeyemi added that the two victims had narrated how they were kidnapped at different locations by the hoodlums who took them to unknown destinations before police intercepted them on the road. He said the state Commissioner of Police, Kenneth Ebrimson, had praised the gallantry displayed by his men who bursted the kidnappers and rescued their victims.

