Ogun: Police kill serial killer, Spartan

Police in Ogun State yesterday shot dead a notorious suspected serial killer, Feyisola Dosumu, popularly known as “Spartan.”

The suspect was declared wanted by the oolice on Friday, July 31, for allegedly killing no fewer than seven people at Ogere and Iperu Remo, the hometown of Governor Dapo Abiodun, in Ikenne Local Government Area of the state.

But it took the efforts of the joint security team of police, local hunters and vigilantes in a two-day operation to bring down the suspect in his enclave at Ogere.

The operation was led by the state Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun. The bullet ridden body of the suspect was taken to the Governor’s Office in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, the state capital.

About three months ago, Dosumu, an alleged notorious cultist and drug addict, hacked three people to death at Ogere and Iperu. Again, the suspect went on the rampage on Tuesday, July 28, and killex two people, one each at Ogere and Iperu Remo. Dosumu also hacked a nursing mother to death at Ogere before killing a security guard attached to one poultry farm at Iperu Remo.

Briefing the governor on how Dosumu was killed, the Police Commissioner, Ajogun, said the suspect usually sneaks out of his enclave in the forest into the community and hacks his victims to death. The oolice boss disclosed that the suspect started his killing spree in April and a N1 million bounty was placed on him.

Ajogun added that the suspect almost “slipped away” from the hands of his men. He said: “Before my assumption of office, he (suspect) had killed about four persons. His modules operandi is this, he lives in the bushes in the community,

there from time to time, he sneaked out ‘matchetes’ his victims to death.

Then, he progressed in that manner to selective victims, ‘matchetes’ them to death, then dashed back to the bush. “We employed the reactive means of always combing the bush each time this thing happens.”

The commissioner disclosed that he was given a marching order by both Governor Abiodun and the Inspector General of Police (IG), Mohammed Adamu, for Dosumu’s arrest.

