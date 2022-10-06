Ogun: Police, NANS clash over alleged shooting of FUNAAB student

The Ogun State Police Command and the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) have clashed over the alleged shooting of a 200 level student of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), Bakare Samuel. Bakare, a 25-year-old student of Animal Production and Health Department, was allegedly shot last week at night around Isolucele junction, near the university.

But, the NANS leaders in the state alleged that Samuel was shot alongside a rider by police officers attached to Harmony Police Station, Alabata. In a statement jointly signed by the NANS/Ogun JCC Chairman, Damilola Simeon; Deputy Senate President, Ekundina Segun Elvis and the Public Relations officer, Olufemi Owoeye, the students’ body accused the police of attempted murder of Samuel. NANS also accused police of covering up the shooting incident and threatened a showdown with the command. However, the command in a statement by its spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, yesterday denied the allegation, saying the shooters were unknown gunmen.

Oyeyemi said contrary to the allegation of a cover up of the incident by the police, the operatives had responded to a distress call on the shooting of the victim, rescued and took him to the Federal Medical Centre, Idi-Aba, Abeokuta, for treatment. “Findings from the hospital indicated that pellets associated with fabricated guns (lo-cally made guns) were extracted from the body of the victim in the course of treatment.

Those could not have come from Police Assault rifles or pistols. “The assertion in this press release that two persons were shot severally could not be substantiated as the imaginary second person has not been produced and indeed not receiving treatment anywhere known to the Police. “The Police have visited the recuperating victim, Bakare Samu-el several times at the hospital to monitor his progress and he has always expressed his gratitude to the police for saving his life,” he said. Oyeyemi said the Command “remains committed to ensuring the safety of lives and property of all Citizens of the state and no amount of blackmail and unsubstantiated innuendos will distract us from discharging the constitutional duties.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...