Ogun: Police parade 15 suspected murderers, armed robbers, kidnappers

The Ogun State Police Command yesterday paraded 15 suspects arrested for crimes ranging from armed robbery, kidnapping to murder.

The Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole who paraded the suspects at the command’s headquarters in Eleweran, Abeokuta, the state capital, said they were arrested during various operations across the state.

According to him, five suspects: Morufu Abiodun, Fisayo Aliu, Usman Adeyemi, Duada Lekan and Afeez Adesina, were arrested on March 16 during a robbery operation along Ogere road.

He added that, the armed robbers during the operation had snatched a Toyota Corolla, but his operatives busted them and arrested five, while others fled.

The police boss also disclosed that, the operatives also arrested Sulaimon Mohammed and Jato Bello, for alleged kidnapping, including two siblings, Esther and David Kehinde who were abducted at Ayetoro area of the state. Bankole also said, operatives of the command apprehended Chidi Samuel and Paul Zakari for alleged murder.

