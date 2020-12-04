Ogun: Police rescue eight from another baby factory

Police have uncovered another suspected baby factory at Mowe in Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State. The police had a few days ago rescued 10 captives, including pregnant girls and kids, from a baby factory in the same local government area. The two baby factories reportedly belonged to Mrs Florence Ogbonna, who is wanted for crimes related to running of baby factories.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said in a statement in Abeokuta yesterday that the baby factory was discovered by the police on Friday at Lagos Street Adesan at Mowe in Obafemi Owode local government.

He said: “The discovery of the home followed a complaint from concerned residents of the area who informed the police at Mowe Divisional Headquarters that a particular building located in their area is strongly suspected to be a baby-making factory as most of the women seen there are always with pregnancy and whenever they delivered, they hardly see them with babies. “The residents stated further that from their observation, the babies were being sold.

“On the strength of the information, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Mowe Division, Marvis Jayeola, led his men to the area where a man, who is strongly suspected to be working for the operator of the home, was arrested with four women and four children. “One of the women is heavily pregnant while one of them is said to have just delivered a baby which has been sold as usual.”

Like this: Like Loading...