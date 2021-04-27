Ogun, police talk tough on criminality in schools

The Ogun State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu has warned criminals and kidnappers to steer clear of schools in the state, as the administration of Governor Dapo Abiodun will not condone any act of criminality. Arigbabu gave the warning during a stakeholders’ meeting on school security, which took place at the Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology’s Office in Oke-Mosan in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

He noted that schools were supposed to be a place where students learn without any encumbrances, affirming that the government would not allow anything or criminal activities that might disturb or hinder teaching and learning activities in schools across the state. Arigbabu commended the Police Commissioner, Edward Ajogun and his team for being proactive on security matters, even as he assured parents and guardians of security and protection of their wards, as the present administration would not rest on its oars in ensuring adequate security of lives and property, including their children.

In his remarks, the state Commissioner of Police said that the Command would not allow any form of atrocities, warning anyone who may want to perpetrate any form of criminality around the school environment to desist or face the full wrath of the law.

Ajogun, who said that the Command had deployed enough and adequate personnel, as well as necessary gadgets to combat any criminal activities, such as molestation, raping, kidnapping among others in the schools, however, frowned at smoking, selling and drinking of alcoholic drinks close to school premises.

While insisting that such businesses around the learning environment could only cause harm and hinder the learners’ academic pursuits, Ajogun, therefore, charged the residents of the state to join hands with the police by reporting any suspicious act capable of threatening the peaceful co-existence of people or lead to unrest in the state.

