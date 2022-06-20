Arts & Entertainments

Ogun Police threaten to arrest Portable over assault on DJ

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta Comment(0)

The Ogun State Police Command, on Monday threatened to arrest popular hip-hop musician, Habeeb Okikiola a.k.a ‘Portable’ over an alleged assault on his former Disc Jockey, simply identified as ‘DJ Chicken’.

The controversial singer and a group of boys were seen assaulting the DJ in a video posted on social media.

In the video which had since gone viral, Portable, who spoke in Yoruba, ordered his “boys” to beat up the DJ for allegedly sending a message to his wife.

Reacting to the video, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Ogun State Police Command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, advised the ‘Zazu’ crooner to report himself to a nearest police station in the state or risk being arrested.

Oyeyemi in a statement made available to journalists in Abeokuta on Monday, described the incident, which according to him occurred in the state, as unfortunate and unbecoming of an artiste.

Oyeyemi said: “The attention of the Ogun State Police Command has been drawn to a video clip circulating on social media where a popular hip-hop musician Habeeb Okikiola a.k.a Portable, the Zazu crooner was seen organising some youths to beat up a young man and inflict bodily injury on him.

“The incident was said to have taken place somewhere within Ogun State about two days ago.

“Such unruly and violent behaviour is not only barbaric, but unbecoming of somebody who is supposed to be a role model for the youths and therefore should not be tolerated.

“In view of this, the Command is using this medium to advise Okikiola Habeeb a.k.a Portable to report himself at the nearest police station in Ogun State, failure of which his arrest will be ordered.

“The flagrant display of impunity by Portable in the viral video is condemnable and if not checked, it will send a wrong signal to the youths who are looking up to him as a role model.

“Jungle justice has no place in our laws and whoever embarked on it must be made to feel the weight of the law, no matter the status of such a person.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

