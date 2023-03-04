Ogun police to probe Abiodun’s movement on election day

The Commissioner of Police in Ogun State, Frank Mba, yesterday vowed to investigate Governor Dapo Abiodun over his alleged movement to some polling units during last Saturday’s Presidential and parliamentary election in the state. Mba disclosed this during an interaction session with the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the state, Niyi Ijalaye, heads of security agencies, leaders of political parties and other stakeholders ahead of the March 11 election. It would be recalled that, there was an outrage on Saturday when Abiodun toured some polling units in Iperu – Remo, including that of his rival, the Governorship Candidate of PDP, Ladi Adebutu. Both Abiodun and Adebutu hail from Iperu Remo, with their polling units few metres apart. During the meeting,the state Chairman of PDP, Sikirullahi Ogundele, expressed concern that Abiodun’s action was against the electoral law, yet the Police looked away. Responding to the allegation, Mba said he was not aware of the incident, but vowed to investigate the matter. “On the alleged movement of the governor at the polling unit on the election day, honestly, I’m frank, I’m being frank with you here, this is the first time I’m hearing it. “I will investigate, I will find out if it indeed happened. If it happened, I will do everything within my powers to ensure it doesn’t happen again. “And I also want warn other political bigwigs, I will not allow anybody to move around on the election day,” he said. Mba assured the parties that the security agents, “will be fair and enforce the law fairly and evenly,” during the next election.

