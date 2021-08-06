News

Ogun Police: Two die in Hausa, Yoruba Okada riders’ clash

The Police in Ogun state yesterday confirmed that two people died in a bloody clash between Hausa and the Yoruba commercial motorcyclists (Okada riders) at Ibese, Yewa North Local Government Area of the state. Commercial motorcyclists operating at Dangote Cement Factory junction in Ibese had clashed over increment in ticket fees.

The clash, which started as a minor issue between motorcyclists and their union later snowballed into an ethnic crisis between Hausas and Yorubas riding motorcycles in the area. A resident in the area had told New Telegraph that about seven persons were killed the clash. But, the Public Police Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, told our correspondent on Thursday that the police can confirm two casualties so far.

He disclosed the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, onWednesday, ledateam of security agents to Ibese for an on-the-spot assessment. He reiterated that the situation had been brought under control by security agents deployed to the area. “All security agents were there in Ibese Wednesday. The situation has been brought under control. There is no clash going on there any longer. So far, two persons have been confirmed dead,” Oyeyemi said.

