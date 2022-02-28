Ogun: Policearrest5wantedcultistsforkillingPoliceSergeant

Metro & Crime

The Police in Ogun State have arrested five suspected members of the dreaded Aiye confraternity for the alleged murder of a police sergeant, Akeem Oseni.

 

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi who disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta yesterday said, the suspects have been on the wanted list of the command for a number of murder and armed robbery cases in Ijebu Ode and its environs.

 

According to Oyeyemi, the suspects were arrested in their hideout along Molipa road, Ijebu Ode while planning another violent attack.

 

The suspects are: Segun Olabiyi, Musa Atanda Musa, Olorunjuedalo Adewale, Olamide Odewole and Peter Anuoluwapo Akinyemi. The PPRO said, the suspects were arrested following an intelligence report received by the policemen attached to Obalende Divisional Headquarters in Ijebu Ode from members of the public.

 

He said the police received information that, some hoodlums who are suspected to be members of Aiye confraternity were gathering in groups at a location in preparation for a deadly attack.

 

“Upon the information, the DPO Obalende division, SP Salami Murphy mobilised his men and headed to the scene. “On sighting the policemen, the hoodlums engaged them in gun battle, but they were subdued by the superior firepower of the policemen, which eventually led to the arrest of five amongst them while others escaped with bullets injuries,” Oyeyemi said. He said, the police recovered one locally made short gun, two live cartridges and assorted charms from the suspects. The PPRO said, preliminary investigation by the police revealed that, the suspects were actively involved in various cult clashes that had claimed many lives, including that of a serving police sergeant, Akeem Oseni attached to Igbeba division.

“Their trademark, according to their confession is to cut off the right hand of their victims after killing them.

 

“They (suspects) also confessed to have been involved in some robbery operations in Ijebu Ode and its environs and that one of their prominent leaders simply known as Perth was killed in one of the robbery operations,” Oyeyemi disclosed.

 

He added that, the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, has directed that the suspects be transferred to the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for discreet investigation.

 

The police boss also charged his officers to take the battle to the doorsteps of all known criminals in the state, in order to make Ogun State a peaceful place for all.

 

