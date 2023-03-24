Ogun Polls: Observers hail INEC’s performance

…say it reflects people’s wish

A group of election observers, under the umbrella of Forum of Election Observers Groups, have praised the outcome of the governorship and State House of Assembly elections in Ogun State. Speaking during its presentation of preliminary election report in Lagos yesterday, the group said the outcome of the election is a through reflection of the wishes of the people of Ogun State.

The team lead of the group, Ayodeji Ologun, who presented the report, said the results as announced by INEC during the last governorship and State House Assembly election in Ogun State were consistent with it parallel vote tabulation results estimates. Ologun said: “Not minding various reactions that have trailed the outcome of the elections, we consider it a patriotic duty, to inform Nigerians, about our observations, and ultimately advise against tendencies, that seek to undermine the progress, being recorded in our democratic journey as a nation.

“While it is no doubt that several complains have risen as a result of the eventual outcome of the elections, particularly, last Saturday’s governorship and State house of Assembly elections, we wish to state, that the election, witnessed a significant improvement, from the widely criticised Presidential and National Assembly elections, held on February 25 in the country. “The March 18 Governorship and State House of Assembly elections, witnessed a significant improvement in the performance of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and this in no doubt, impacted positively on the eventual outcome of the election.” “For the purpose of emphasis, this report become important, considering series of reports and agitations, so far generated, by the outcome of the last Saturday’s elections, and negative reports being attributed to it, by some politically exposed interests.”

Like this: Like Loading...