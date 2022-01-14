Ogun probes doctor for allegedly assaulting nurse

The Ogun State Government has set up a panel to probe the alleged assault on a nurse, Adeyemi Rashidat, by a doctor at the General Hospital, Ayetoro, Yewa North Local Government Area. New Telegraph learnt that Dr. Olowu, who allegedly got angry when called upon around 4am to attend to an emergency at the hospital, assaulted the nurse. He was said to have “repeatedly pushed her against the wall which caused her to sustain injuries on the head and face before she was rescued by the patient’s relative”.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker, said in a statement yesterday the state government had decided to look into the matter. Coker said the govern- ment would not tolerate any harmful act from government officials, pointing out that the Public Service Rules frowns on assault, battery and other vices by workers expected to be role models. She urged the Nigeria Association of Nurses and Midwives (NANM) to cooperate with the government in its efforts to get to the root of the matter.

