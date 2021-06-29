Ogun promises to fight human trafficking to standstill

Ogun State Attorney- General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Akingbolahan Adeniran, said the training of the state Task Force on Human Trafficking with other relevant agencies was an additional advantage to eradicate the high rate of human trafficking, especially across the state’s border areas. Adeniran made this known during a-day workshop on

“The Basic Knowledge and Skills in Assisting Victims of Human Trafficking,” held at the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology Conference Room, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

The commissioner said that it was imperative to collaborate with relevant Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs), Non-Governmental Organisation (NGOs) and security agencies to tackle the high rate of trafficking, adding that the teamwork would further strengthen the efforts to solve problems relating with human trafficking.

Also, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Legal Matters, Mr. Olumide Mustapha, said working together with the law enforcement agency was a strategy adopted to fast-track the dispensation of justice to the victims of human trafficking.

He said issues on human trafficking would now get fast dispensation of justice because the alteration of the constitution had expanded the scope of the National Industrial Court (NIC) to take up child-related matters that had to do with human trafficking.

According to him, cases with NIC are much more quickly resolved than that of any other courts. In her submission, the Country Lead for Child First Welfare Foundation of Nigeria (CFWFN), Mrs. Peju Osoba, said their role was to get a mentorship with a similar experience to mentor the victims out of the traumatic experience.

According to her, the NGO has been able to support over 200 victims of human traffickers

