Ogun received N1.9bn contraceptives in 11 years –UNFPA

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), yesterday said it distributed over N1.956 billion worth of Family Planning commodities to Ogun State in the last 11 years. The Maternal Health/ Family Planning Analyst, South West, Lagos liaison office of UNFPA, Dr. Akinkunmi Akinbajo, said this during the launch of the National Guidelines for State Funded Procurement of Family Planning Commodities in Abeokuta. Akinkunmi said between 2010 and 2021 UNFPA distributed a total of 1,490,300 contraceptives to the state from the national basket fund for Family Planning. According to him, the state got the highest share of contraceptives, representing 65 per cent of the total distribution to states from the national basket fund in the last 11 years.

 

