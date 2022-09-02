Ogun received N1.9bn contraceptives in 11 years –UNFPA

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), yesterday said it distributed over N1.956 billion worth of Family Planning commodities to Ogun State in the last 11 years. The Maternal Health/ Family Planning Analyst, South West, Lagos liaison office of UNFPA, Dr. Akinkunmi Akinbajo, said this during the launch of the National Guidelines for State Funded Procurement of Family Planning Commodities in Abeokuta. Akinkunmi said between 2010 and 2021 UNFPA distributed a total of 1,490,300 contraceptives to the state from the national basket fund for Family Planning. According to him, the state got the highest share of contraceptives, representing 65 per cent of the total distribution to states from the national basket fund in the last 11 years.
Related Articles
Moghalu: Zamfara killing shows how valueless lives are under Buhari’s govt
Former Presidential candidate, Kingsley Moghalu has reacted to the latest reports of several villagers being massacred by escaping bandits in Zamfara state. Reports said that over 200 villagers in Anka and Bukkuyum local government areas of the state were killed by fleeing bandits. It was learnt that the bandits, loyal to terror kingpin, Bello […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
FEC okays N895.5bn supplementary budget for military, COVID-19
The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the draft 2021 supplementary budget of N895, 842,462,917 basically for the procurement of military equipment and COVID-19 vaccines. This was disclosed by the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, while briefing newsmen after the weekly Council meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa yesterday. A […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
BUHARI ORDERS MINISTER: Address ASUU, other strikes within 2 weeks
President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, to resolve the lingering strikes by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and three other university-based unions in two weeks. Besides ASUU, the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities (NASU) and National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)