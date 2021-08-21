News

Ogun receives another batch of COVID-19 vaccines

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0

The Ogun State Government has taken delivery of 187,426 doses of Modenna COVID-19 vaccines as it intensifies efforts to combat the third wave of the pandemic. The State Commissioner for Health, Dr Tomi Coker said in a statement in Abeokuta on Friday that the vaccines arrived the state capital late on Thursday night. And with the receipt of the vaccines, she announced that the state will commence the second phase of its COVID-19 vaccination exercise next week, targeting adults from 18 years and above. They are to register to be vaccinated by logging on to https:#www.vaccination. gov.ng.

The Commissioner disclosed that the state had earlier received and installed ultra cold chain refrigerators to store and preserve the vaccines. Ogun State in March this year became the first state in the country to receive COVID-19 vaccines from the Federal Government with the receipt of 126,717 doses of Azra Zeneca brand, out of which no fewer than 57,588 persons were successfully vaccinated with both first and second dose in the state.

The Commissioner reminded residents of the state that “we are currently in the middle of the third wave of the pandemic, with significant mortality rate in the last four weeks.” She enjoined them to “continue to observe the non pharmaceutical interventions such as wearing your nose mask properly when in the public, frequent washing of hands, physical distancing and avoiding large crowds.” She concluded by assuring members of the public that the Ogun State Government remain committed to their safety.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Igbo presidency not negotiable, says Ezeife

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 Former Governor of Anambra State, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife has declared that Nigeria needed Igbo Presidency more than the region itself, saying a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction which had divine approval would be realized in 2023. Ezeife, who made this known in a telephone conversation with journalists in Enugu, urged Ndigbo to adopt an […]
News Top Stories

…assent shows Buhari’s disdain for N’Delta –PANDEF

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 With or without bill, our region will remain undeveloped – Reformed Niger Delta Avengers   The Pan Niger Delta Forum has said that President Muhammadu Buhari’s assentation of the Petroleum Industry Bill despite negative reactions from the people of the Niger Delta simply speaks to the repugnant attitude of disregard, propelled by arrogance, disdain […]
News

FG blames states for resident doctors’ strike

Posted on Author Reporter

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 Regina Otokpa, Abuja   As resident doctors continue to keep off their duty posts, the Federal Ministry of Health (FMOH), said most demands by the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) were the responsibility of the state governments The Minister of Health Dr. Osagie Ehanire, who shifted the responsibilities from the Federal Government on […]

Leave a Reply

Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica