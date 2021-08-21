Ogun receives another batch of COVID-19 vaccines

The Ogun State Government has taken delivery of 187,426 doses of Modenna COVID-19 vaccines as it intensifies efforts to combat the third wave of the pandemic. The State Commissioner for Health, Dr Tomi Coker said in a statement in Abeokuta on Friday that the vaccines arrived the state capital late on Thursday night. And with the receipt of the vaccines, she announced that the state will commence the second phase of its COVID-19 vaccination exercise next week, targeting adults from 18 years and above. They are to register to be vaccinated by logging on to https:#www.vaccination. gov.ng.

The Commissioner disclosed that the state had earlier received and installed ultra cold chain refrigerators to store and preserve the vaccines. Ogun State in March this year became the first state in the country to receive COVID-19 vaccines from the Federal Government with the receipt of 126,717 doses of Azra Zeneca brand, out of which no fewer than 57,588 persons were successfully vaccinated with both first and second dose in the state.

The Commissioner reminded residents of the state that “we are currently in the middle of the third wave of the pandemic, with significant mortality rate in the last four weeks.” She enjoined them to “continue to observe the non pharmaceutical interventions such as wearing your nose mask properly when in the public, frequent washing of hands, physical distancing and avoiding large crowds.” She concluded by assuring members of the public that the Ogun State Government remain committed to their safety.

