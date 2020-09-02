Metro & Crime

Ogun records 92,400 teenage pregnancies -SFH

Society for Family Health (SFH) through the Adolescents 360 (A360) Project yesterday decried the high rate of teenage pregnancy in Ogun State. It disclosed that the state recorded 92,400 teenage pregnancies between 2016 and 2020. The Adolescent 360 is a fouryear project, funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the Children Investment Foundation Fund.

It is implemented by the Population Services International (PSI) and the SFH in Nigeria. The project aimed at improving the sexual reproductive health and removing barriers to access and voluntary use of modern contraceptives among adolescent girls aged 15 to 19 years in Nigeria. Adolescents Sexual Reproductive Health Coordinator of the A360 Project, Mrs. Blessing Olusomaka, disclosed this at the closeout meeting in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

She said between 2017 and 2020, the A360 Project reached out to 28,340 adolescent girls out of which 18,776 adopted modern family planning methods. Olusomaka attributed the high rate of teenage pregnancy, abortion and sexually transmitted diseases among adolescents to poor government’s investment in youth health, education and empowerment.

The project, according to her, was implemented in eight states – Kaduna, Nasarawa, Edo, Delta, Osun, Oyo, Ogun and Lagos – while its implementation took place in two local government areas of Abeokuta South and Ado-Odo/Ota of Ogun State. The coordinator disclosed that only a few adolescents in the state had access to sexual and reproductive health services.

She said: “Early sexual debut continues to persist with 4.4 per cent boys and 5.3 per cent of girls having had sex by the age 10.” Quoting the survey conducted by the project, Olusomaka said there were 609,000 sexually active teenagers in the state. She said: “Only a few of the adolescents and young persons are having access to sexual and reproductive health services and only 2.8 per cent of the adolescents and young persons receive health counselling and testing services”.

