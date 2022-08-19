Ogun records four cases of Monkeypox

…as Osun Assembly tasks residents on hygiene

The Ogun State government yesterday confirmed four new cases of monkeypox disease in the state. The Director of Public Health in the state Ministry of Health, Dr Festus Soyinka, confirmed this to journalists in Abeokuta, the state capital. According to him, two cases were recorded at Ota, in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government and one each in Abeokuta North and Abeokuta South Local Government Areas. He said cumulative confirmed cases in Ogun State are now seven.” Soyinka added that Disease Surveillance and Notification Officers (DSNOs) in the council areas have carried out line listing and contact tracing of the patients, who he said were on medication at an undisclosed hospital.

“Local Government Area DSNOs have carried out line listing and contact tracing. The DSNOs reported that the patients are on medication prescribed for them in the hospital,” Soyinka said. Meanwhile, the Osun State House of Assembly yesterday tasked members of the public on personal hygiene as part of preventive measures against monkeypox and other communicable diseases. Chairman of the House Committee on Health, Adenike Abioye, gave the charge under matters of public importance at the plenary.

Abioye, said since there was a confirmed case of monkeypox in the state, there is the need for residents and others to apply necessary precautionary measures as far as the disease is concerned. She said the state government will continue to drive public enlightenment to educate members of the public on the need to observe safety measures to curb the spread of monkeypox and other diseases in the state. She added that monkeypox is contagious, so the public should endeavour to take proper care of themselves by abiding with the norms that include regular washing of hands and placing premium on the hygienic lifestyle. This, she noted, would prevent the spread of the disease.

