News

Ogun records four cases of Monkeypox

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran and Ayobami Agboola Comment(0)

…as Osun Assembly tasks residents on hygiene

The Ogun State government yesterday confirmed four new cases of monkeypox disease in the state. The Director of Public Health in the state Ministry of Health, Dr Festus Soyinka, confirmed this to journalists in Abeokuta, the state capital. According to him, two cases were recorded at Ota, in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government and one each in Abeokuta North and Abeokuta South Local Government Areas. He said cumulative confirmed cases in Ogun State are now seven.” Soyinka added that Disease Surveillance and Notification Officers (DSNOs) in the council areas have carried out line listing and contact tracing of the patients, who he said were on medication at an undisclosed hospital.

“Local Government Area DSNOs have carried out line listing and contact tracing. The DSNOs reported that the patients are on medication prescribed for them in the hospital,” Soyinka said. Meanwhile, the Osun State House of Assembly yesterday tasked members of the public on personal hygiene as part of preventive measures against monkeypox and other communicable diseases. Chairman of the House Committee on Health, Adenike Abioye, gave the charge under matters of public importance at the plenary.

Abioye, said since there was a confirmed case of monkeypox in the state, there is the need for residents and others to apply necessary precautionary measures as far as the disease is concerned. She said the state government will continue to drive public enlightenment to educate members of the public on the need to observe safety measures to curb the spread of monkeypox and other diseases in the state. She added that monkeypox is contagious, so the public should endeavour to take proper care of themselves by abiding with the norms that include regular washing of hands and placing premium on the hygienic lifestyle. This, she noted, would prevent the spread of the disease.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Welfare, progress of Nigerians must be our priorities in 2022 –Tinubu

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has urged Nigerians to enter 2022 with hope and unyielding determination. Tinubu, in his new year message to Nigerians, also called for an unshakable promise from leaders at every level to dedicate their strongest effort to the welfare and progress of the people. […]
News

FG to lottery firms: Pay outstanding liabilities or risk license revocation

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

The Federal Government has issued a warning to licensed lottery companies in the country to pay all outstanding liabilities or they risk the revocation of their licenses. Speaking yesterday in Lagos at the official launch/flag off of the ‘Back to school jump start’ project, the Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Senator George Akume, […]
News

Warri stool: Okowa breaks silence, backs new Olu-designate, Emiko

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday broke his silence on the succession crisis rocking the throne of Olu of Warri in Itsekiri Kingdom of the state following the demise of their monarch, the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Ikenwoli, whom joined his ancestors few months ago. This was as the governor in a well-worded letter of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica