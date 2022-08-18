Ogun records four cases of Monkeypox

Ogun State Government on Thursday confirmed four new cases of Monkeypox disease in the state.

The Director of Public Health in the Ministry of Health, Dr Festus Soyinka confirmed this to journalists in Abeokuta, the state capital.

According to him, two cases were recorded at Ota, in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government and one each in Abeokuta North and Abeokuta South Local Government Areas.

“Cumulative confirmed cases in Ogun State are now seven,” he added.

He added that the Disease Surveillance and Notification Officers (DSNOs) in the LGAs have carried out line listing and contact tracing of the patients, who he said were on medication at an undisclosed hospital.

“LGA DSNOs have carried out line listing and contact tracing. DSNOs reported that the patients are on medication prescribed for them in the hospital,” Soyinka said.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...