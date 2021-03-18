News

Ogun refutes payment of ransom for released OOU students

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

Ogun State government has said there was no ransom paid for the release of two students of the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ayetoro campus, Precious Adeyemo and Abiola Oyefule, who were abducted by gunmen on Sunday evening. Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. AbdulWaheed Odusile, who disclosed this at a press briefing held at Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, noted that the released of the abducted students was as a result of the state government’s efforts and the security agencies in the state.

Odusile while thanking God for bringing back the girls safely, also appreciated the security agencies for their roles, adding that security had been beefed up in all educational institutions across the state to forestall similar occurrences.

The re-energising of the State Security Trust Fund, the Information Commissioner further noted was one of the measures put in place to adequately fund security agencies to respond to security threat anywhere in the state, calling on school authorities to be security conscious, as security was the responsibility of all. Odusile said: “As far as Ogun State Government is concerned, no ransom was paid for the release of the students. I can tell you that investigation is still on. I want to assure you that government will not take it lightly with kidnappers and other criminals in the State.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Nigeria records 212 new COVID-19 infections

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigeria’s total count of confirmed coronavirus cases crossed 61,000 on Friday with 212 new infections recorded across the country. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed the new cases in seven states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in its update for October 16. Lagos topped the list of states with 85 new […]
News Top Stories

Senate uncovers N718m fraud in Petroleum Ministry

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  The Senate detected and exposed alleged financial fraud in the Ministerial Tenders Board of the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, which reportedly paid N718 million to 11 corporate organisations for different services rendered without documents.   The alleged financial fraud was contained in the 2015 Auditor- General Report, which was submitted to the Senate Committee […]
News Top Stories

South-East presidency will fulfil Three Rs policy–Commissioner

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya ABAKALIKI A

Commissioner in Ebonyi State, Chief Ukie Ezeali, yesterday said Nigerian president of Igbo extraction in 2023 would fulfill official policy of reconciliation, reconstruction and reintegration which received lip service by previous administrations in the country.   That was even as a youth group in Ebonyi State chapter of the PDP, Concerned Ebonyi PDP youths, yesterday […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica