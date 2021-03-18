Ogun refutes payment of ransom for released OOU students

Ogun State government has said there was no ransom paid for the release of two students of the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ayetoro campus, Precious Adeyemo and Abiola Oyefule, who were abducted by gunmen on Sunday evening. Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. AbdulWaheed Odusile, who disclosed this at a press briefing held at Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, noted that the released of the abducted students was as a result of the state government’s efforts and the security agencies in the state.

Odusile while thanking God for bringing back the girls safely, also appreciated the security agencies for their roles, adding that security had been beefed up in all educational institutions across the state to forestall similar occurrences.

The re-energising of the State Security Trust Fund, the Information Commissioner further noted was one of the measures put in place to adequately fund security agencies to respond to security threat anywhere in the state, calling on school authorities to be security conscious, as security was the responsibility of all. Odusile said: “As far as Ogun State Government is concerned, no ransom was paid for the release of the students. I can tell you that investigation is still on. I want to assure you that government will not take it lightly with kidnappers and other criminals in the State.”

