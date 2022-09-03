Ogun Rep candidate, Mustapha, debunks alleged verbal attacks on Abiodun

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) House of Representatives candidate for Ado-Odo/Ota federal constituency in next year’s general elections, Alhaji Sikiru Kunle – Mustapha (a.k.a Banana), has debunked insinuations that his supporters were part of the crowd that booed and jeered at the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, during his tour of Ijoko road, Sango Ota in the Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area, recently.

Alhaji Mustapha, who made this clarification during a chat with newsmen at Ota, Ogun State early in the week, described the misleading reports as the handiwork of his detractors and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state who are jittery of his soaring popularity and the impending defeat of the party in the 2023 elections.

The Ogun State governor and his entourage were on a visit to the Plaza junction of Ijoko road to ascertain the level of damage on the ever busy Ijoko-Sango Ota road when the incident occurred.

He explained that as law abiding citizens, he and his followers needed not to resort to such demeaning level and therefore urged members of the public to ignore the cheap, self-serving and distracting propaganda.

