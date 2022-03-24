Ogun replants exotic trees on 3,000 hectares of land

The Ogun State government yesterday said it had replanted exotic and indigenous species of trees on over 3,000 hectares of land in Omu Forest Reserve in Ijebu East Local Government Area. The Commissioner for Forestry, Tunji Akinosi, said this in Abeokuta on the World Forestry Day. According to him, the move is aimed at discouraging deforestation. Akinosi said: “We must encourage our people to plant trees that have been cut because tree planting serves as a means of livelihood and also a major source of wealth for humans by generating raw materials.” The commissioner said the government is proposing a draft to the House of Assembly to regulate activities in the government forest reserves. Akinosi said the draft would be represented to the Assembly when all necessary amendments had been made for its passage into law.

