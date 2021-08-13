Ogun residents cry to Abiodun over deplorable roads

Disturbed by the rate of environmental degradation and other negative impacts of the activities of sand dredgers in their community, residents of Magboro have called on Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, to intervene in the deplorable roads and environmental degradation in their area.

The residents, who lamented that pregnant women and children were often involved in road accidents in the community due to the deplorable state of the roads, said a proactive intervention by the state government would save lives and property in the area. The communities comprising Gaun, New Generation Estate, Peace Garden Estate, Teachers’ Land, Abule-Oko, Unity Estate, Araromi, Pathfinders, Ifesowapo and Glory Land Estate, said the dredging company had made the road in the area impassable. Residents of the communities said that the dredging firm moved to Ogun River in Gaun town for dredging activities and due to the presence of the company, over 100 trucks now ply the road every day, causing environmental impact and noise pollution in the area.

