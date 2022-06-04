Ogun residents protest demolition of houses for estate project

Residents of four villages in Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of Ogu State on Friday protested the demolition of their houses by the state government for the construction of a housing project. The villagers, who claimed that they had been iving in the villages for over 300 years, said if the government wiped out their communities, they would have no other option than to sleep on the streets. When our correspondent visited one of the communities on Friday, some houses had been partially demolished. Saturday Telegraph gathered that the state government had acquired the land for the construction of a housing project, tagged Hillcrest housing scheme. But, residents of the four communities, Ogunro, Lanki, Itori and Igboore Village, during a peaceful protest in their community, appealed to Governor Dapo Abiodun not to continue the demolition exercise of their ancestral homes.

