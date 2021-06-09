Ogun: Residents sack Fulani settlement over woman’s kidnap

Gunmen have abducted a mother of four at Iraye village in Sagamu Local Government Area of Ogun State. Iyare community is located behind Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Depot, Mosimi in Sagamu. It was learnt that kidnappers missed their target and decided to abduct his wife on Monday. The victim, identified simply as Iya Kola, was trying to escape like her husband had done when the kidnappers threatened to kill her if she ran. Iya Kola’s abduction, however, led to a confrontation between youths and herdsmen in the area. A member of Oodua People’s Congress (OPC), who gave his name as Ade, said it was a wellplanned operation by the kidnappers. Ade said the farmer and his family members were already sleeping when the gunmen invaded the community and started shooting sporadically at the man’s house.

He said: “The kidnappers overpowered the vigilantes in the community. When the vigilantes couldn’t confront the kidnappers anymore, they sent for us. We immediately moved to the scene from our base at Lukosi to rescue the victims. “Unfortunately, before my colleagues and I got there, the man’s wife had been taken away by the kidnappers. We searched the bushes and forest in the community to see if we can locate her. Later members of Onyabo (a private security group in the area) and policemen from Ogijo Division joined us in the search and rescue operation.

“The man, whose wife was kidnapped, is a popular man in the community. He owns a poultry farm. I think the kidnappers came for him with the hope of making money from him.” Annoyed by the abduction,youths, who blamed it on herdsmen, sacked the Fulani settlers and set their settlement ablaze. The attack on the settlement was captured in a video clip which has gone viral on the social media. A voice was heard in the video claiming that a farmer was abducted by some Fulani in the area.

The voice claimed that attempt to rescue the victim led to confrontation between the villagers and the Fulani abductors. A member of Onyabo, who didn’t want his name in print, said it was the kindness of the man whose wife was kidnapped that made youths to go on a protest and started burning Fulani herders’ settlement. According to him, some people sustained injuries in the process but nobody died.

He said: “It was the spill over of the crisis that extended to Phoenix area and Ogijo, as parents where running to schools to pick their children for fear of stray bullets.” Also, the state Chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Abdulmumin Ibrahim, confirmed the incident. Ibrahim said a brief report he got from the area showed that the whereabouts of two people remained unknown following the attack. He said: “Some people called me in respect of the incident about 9pm last night (Monday) that Fulani settlement was razed at a village in Sagamu. They said the incident was as a result of reported kidnapping cases.

“Those affected have fled the community. I was informed that two people are missing. But they can’t say whether they have taken a cover or they have died in the attack. “I don’t have details yet. I will get back to you as soon as I am fully briefed.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, also confirmed that someone was abducted in the area. He said: “As a result of that, youths in the community, out annoyance, invaded some Fulani herders’ settlement and set it ablaze, but nobody died in the crisis. “The Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, went to the scene personally with his team to get first-hand information and to restore normalcy in the community.” Oyeyemi also denied that Ogijo Police Station was set ablaze as being speculated.

Like this: Like Loading...