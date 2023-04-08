Ogun residents voted massively for Abiodun –Taiwo

A former Ogun State Commissioner for Works and the current Chairman of Ogun State House of Assembly Service Commission, Hon. Waliu Taiwo, has countered insinuations in some quarters that Governor Dapo Abiodun of the state was not duly re-elected in the March 18, 2023 General Elections. In this interview with OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI, Hon. Taiwo speaks on the achievements of the Governor, especially in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government area of the state. Excerpts:

You are one of the leaders of the APC in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government and the insinuation by a journalist was that the party did not win the Governorship Election in the local government and that the election was generally rigged?

I don’t know where he got that information from. Was the journalist in Ado-Odo/Ota area during the election? He was not here and how did he know that they rigged the election? People would just sit down and cook up stories, probably they are trying to satisfy their paymasters. There is no doubt that the Governorship Election in Ogun State was very tough. I personally knew that the election would be very tough and I used to tell the people around me that the election would be tough, but that Governor Dapo Abiodun would eventually win. That was exactly what happened.

We really prepared for it, apart from our House of Assembly candidates that moved round, we, the leaders, followed them to the CDAs, CDCs and we tried to let them know what the present Governor has done. Unfortunately, the opposition was able to manipulate members of the public such that people continued to say that what has the Governor done, not knowing what Prince Dapo Abiodun has done in Ota. There was a time, when things were so bad and Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway was impassable. You couldn’t come to Ota or leave the place.

The Governor came to Ota and provided alternative roads by constructing roads to AIT and another one leading to Ikola so that anybody going to Abule Egba, FESTAC, Apapa and other places didn’t need to go through the express. All the feeder roads were gone because the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway is a federal government road. Later, the road from Iyana Iyesi to under Sango Bridge was almost impassable. Coming from Iyana Iyesi to Oju Ore would take you three hours. I remember, when Prince Dapo Abiodun came for campaign for the local government election at Honda area, we intentionally made him to pass through the road to under bridge in Sango. When he got to the front of Domino Pizza, the road was bad. He saw it and he did the road before the last election. They are federal roads, but the people of the state pass through the roads. Remember that the same APC is at the federal level.

He could not do what Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu did when, he was Lagos State governor and the PDP was ruling at the federal level. Then Ikorodu road was bad, and Tinubu now put a signpost that “Please, bear with us, this road belongs to the Federal Government.” But the Governor of Ogun State cannot do that because his party is at the federal level and the people do not know the difference between the federal and the state. He embarked on the construction of Joju Road and Lagos-Abeokuta Road was so bad such that you could spend a whole day around Owode and Iyana Ilogbo Road, when coming from Abeokuta.

Governor Dapo Abiodun then made efforts to meet the Governor of Lagos State and they met the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola. He also approached SUKUK Fund, which gave money to Julius Berger that spent about three months to repair parts of the road. Ado-Odo/Ota extends to Agbara-Igbesa, Lusada, and other places, and from there industries were relocating to Shagamu. The Governor embarked on the construction of the roads there, which is the costliest project this government has done. Moreso, Ado-Odo, Ikoga-Badagry Road had been neglected before Governor Dapo Abiodun came. These are apart from the renovation of classrooms, hospitals and others. So, these projects can speak for themselves.

The journalist was particular about the roads, probably because he doesn’t go to Ota regularly; he doesn’t know that the roads had been fixed…

That is why you should not take him serious. May be the last time he came to Ota was about two years ago. Whoever has been to Ota in the last one year would know that the nightmare had disappeared. He should come and tell us, which road he is talking about; is it Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, Ijoko Road or Ota-Idiroko Road. It appears he doesn’t know what he is saying. Of course, the fellow is somebody I know very well, he is like a younger brother to me. So, I know what is responsible for his outbursts.

You know he is very close to Senator-elect of Ogun East, Otunba Gbenga Daniel… …

.Well, I don’t want to comment seriously on that, but I know what is going on. May be he knows what he is looking for and he was not properly managed. I know that the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Kunle Somorin, Tunji Egbetokun, myself and the state Commissioner for Information, Waheed Odusile, we had a meeting with him, with Malik Ibitoye, that we should bring them into the governor’s media team, including Bolaji Adeniji. So it’s a lesson that we should know how to manage ourselves. He waited enough and he was not managed well.

Some people said the Senator-elect of Ogun West, Senator Solomon Adeola Olamilekan, helped a lot in Ota and that people are pushing that he should have his eyes in Ogun State Governorship in 2027, probably he helped to deliver Ota, is that true?

Any man that has the spirit of God will know that Senator Solomon Adeola Olamilekan (Yayi) contributed a lot to the success of Ogun West, not to that of Ado-Odo/Ota alone. But if you want me to limit it to Ado-Odo/Ota, I can tell you many things he did that helped us in the area. When he came, he started with empowerment, he did one for about 500 people in Ogun West and almost 200 people benefitted from Ota. They came home with various items such as sewing machines, dryers, burners with cylinders, generators, and make-up kits. He did another one for about 3,500 people out of which about 1,000 people benefitted from our local government. He did another empowerment for about 5,500 Iyalojas, people from all the markets in Ado-Odo/Ota benefitted and they came home with N25,000 each. On infrastructure, in Ado-Odo/Ota, he donated about nine transformers, he gave the communities one million naira each for the installations. After that, he did a very big empowerment, when elections were approaching. About 4,000 people benefitted, they went home with generators, sewing machines, make-up kits, dryers and so on. Some people were given cash of N80,000 each to start businesses. I know we have issues along Itele axis that we don’t know how to handle. When I was commissioner for works, I opened up the place, it was only former governor Gbenga Daniel that constructed the road from Ota to Ayobo-Itele. The road is no more there, so we don’t know what to do. It was one of the conditions Olota of Ota spoke about towards the end of October that before December something must be done. Truly, they’ve started doing it. Yayi started that, we invited the CDC, when they wanted to flag it off. From Ota axis here, they started from Ayobo-Ayetoro axis and people appreciated the efforts. Go and see the pattern of any vote that came from there. Also before the Governorship Election, Yayi met with all the royal fathers in Ado-Odo/Ota at the Olota’s palace where he assured them that the governor (Dapo Abiodun) will attend to all their needs in the various communities. He also did empowerment for the Obas and Baales. So, what are they talking about? They are talking about rigging, is it thumb printing or what, is it possible to do that one now? You cannot rig again with BVAS, the only rigging that can happen now is if they fight and they cancel the votes. You cannot remove or add.

