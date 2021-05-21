Ogun restates commitment to food security, job creation

The Ogun State government yesterday restated its commitment to ensure food security, wealth and job creation through friendly policies and regular engagement with farmers. The state Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr Adeola Odedina, said this at a food dialogue organised by the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) Value-Chain Development Programme (VCDP) yesterday at Kobape, Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of the state. Odedina said the dialogue was initiated by the United Nations toward the New York World Summit coming up in September. He said Prince Dapo Abiodun’s administration mandate centred on using agriculture to boost food security, jobs and wealth creation. Odedina said the forum would create pathways to a nutritious and healthy food system, to achieve the mandate of the United Nations, federal and state governments in rural communities. He added that the input of the grassroots farmers would go a long way in shaping national and international policies to drive efficient farming and the food system at large.
