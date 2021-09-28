Ogun restates commitment to quality, standard education

The Ogun State Government has said it will continue to build on a strong education system in public and private schools in the state to further achieve quality and academic excellence. Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu disclosed this in Abeokuta during a one-day capacity training workshop for private school owners. The theme of the workshop is “Current Trends and the Future Direction of Functional Education in Ogun State.” He noted that training and retraining of teaching and nonteaching staff would go a long way in building solid human capital resources for sustainable development in the education sector. The Commissioner further pointed out that approval for schools would no longer be automatic, as the use of ‘praise and shame’ would be a continuous process. “We cannot but appreciate the contributions of the private school associations in Ogun State, as they consolidate on the principles, heritage, values and ideas which we are known for as a state and to put in force more synergy in moving the sector forward,” Arigbabu said. In a related development, the Commissioner has also described the reading habit as a tool tailored towards helping pupils boost their spellings, vocabulary and storytelling as well as mastering public speaking skills that would help to develop and prepare them for future challenges. He spoke at the opening ceremony of the Annual Children Story Telling Hour/Reading Activities, Skill Acquisition and Related Programme, tagged: “Inculcating Reading Habits in Children,” which was held at the Simeon Adebo Library, Abeokuta. Arigbabu reiterated the state government’s continued commitment to create an enabling environment and organise programmes that would drive the education sector for excellence. Apart from the reading activities, the Commissioner hinted that children would be trained in various skills, such as financial literacy, oral skill presentation, music, drawing and art work, computer appreciation and many more. The Commissioner further stated that the training would enable private school owners to be abreast of latest trends in education development, which would equip participants with the necessary knowledge, skills and right values. In his remarks, the President, National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS), Ogun State chapter, Dr. Lawrence Holumidey, said that the training was organised to develop to recast and reflect a better vision for schools, as well as get deeper u derstanding on the government direction on education. In their separate lectures, the Director, Quality Assurance and Evaluation in the ministry, Mr. Martins Akinsolu and the Director, Information Communication Technology, Tai Solarin University of Education, Mr. Ademola Adenubi, highlighted the significance of effective teaching and learning activities to include school development plan, employment of experienced teachers, technology-driven teaching, parental and community involvement, among others

