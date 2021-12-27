Ogun revenue body defends tax process digitisation

Executive Chairman, Ogun State Internal Revenue Services (OGIRS), Mr. Olugbenga Olaleye, says digitisation of the processes involved in payment of taxes in will reduce revenue leakage and increase revenue generation in 2022. Olaleye made this known in Abeokuta, while defending his agency’s budget proposal of over N56 billion for next year before the House of Assembly. According to him, OGIRS is also focusing to ensure that tax agents and taxpayers carry out their civic responsibilities easily. He affirmed that the filling processes were on digitisation called Ogun State Electronic Tax Administration Portals (OGETAX) for the typical business environment.

Olaleye said: “The Tax Auditing Monitoring Agents (TAMA) do not come to our office, but operate from the comfort of their homes, they could open the portals, see the audits allocated to them, as the reports are coming in, they download into the system and review, these are areas done manually in the past where there were leakages.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...