Ogun revokes contracts on revenue collection in parks, garages

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta

The Ogun State Parks and Garages Development Agency (PAGADA) has revoked all recent contracts and Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) on the collection of revenues on trucks and other heavy vehicles operating in parks, garages and tolls across the state.

 

The agency also directed its General Manager, Sesan Asenuga, not to enter into any agreement or negotiation with any entity whatsoever without the written consent and approval of the PAGADA Board.

 

These were part of the resolutions reached at the meeting of Board members of the agency held in Abeokuta and presided over by the Chairman, Hon. Abeeb Ajayi. A copy of the board resolutions addressed to the Chairman, House of Assembly Committee on Transport, Hon. Oludaisi Elemide, and made available to reporters yesterday indicated that urgent meetings will be held with relevant security agencies towards assessing the security situation in all the parks and garages in the state.

 

Ajayi declared that the board will also visit all parks and garages in the state to ensure strict compliance with COVID-19 protocols as directed by Governor Dapo Abiodun. He noted that the agency is an autonomous body according to the law establishing it, saying the agency, “shall be guided by its functions, responsibilities and powers as provided for in the law.”

 

He said the board resolved that “the General Manager should not enter into any agreement, MoU, contract(s), negotiation(s) or direction(s) with any Ministry, Agency, Companies, Firm(s), Agent(s), person(s) and or entities whatsoever without the written consent and approval of the Board.”

