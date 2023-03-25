Ogun Road Crash Claims Six Lives

Six persons lost their lives while two others suffers injuries in separate accidents that occurred in Ogun State.

New Telegraph reports that the first accident which occurred along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway claimed two lives while two other persons were injured.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) spokesman for Ogun Sector Command, Florence Okpe confirmed the accidents to journalists in Abeokuta on Saturday evening.

The first accident involved a Volvo truck with registration number: RBH 420 XA and a Nissan Cabstar, marked YYY 486 XB. Okpe said.

She said a total of six persons were involved, two persons were injured, two died and others were unhurt.

She attributed the cause of the accident to route violation and dangerous driving.

According to her, The second accident occurred on Friday night at Lafenwa in Abeokuta, the state capital.

Okpe said, the accident involved three vehicles: a tanker with registration number, T 15321 LA, a BMW car, marked TTD 421 CX and a NISSAN SUV with no registration number.

She added that the driver of the tanker which was fully loaded with petrol lost control while trying to make a turning at the Lafenwa roundabout.

Okpe blamed the accident on speeding and reckless driving on the part of the tanker driver.

She said, “The tanker driver was trying to make a turning at the roundabout at Lafenwa and rammed into two other vehicles.

“The driver then lost control and rammed into a building. The content spilt, but no fire outbreak.

“The content was quickly trans-loaded into another truck with the help of fire service and other traffic managers”.

She said four persons died in the accident.