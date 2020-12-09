Ogun school gets NDIC’s JAMB CBT Centre

Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) yesterday donated a state-of-the-art Information Communication Technology (ICT) centre to Comprehensive High School, Ayetoro, in Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The donation was facilitated by the Chairman of NDIC, Mrs. Ronke Sokefun, who graduated from the school over 30 years ago. The centre, which will be used for the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination by students from Yewa North and Imeko Afon local government areas, boasts 200 computer systems, two back-up power supply, a generator and CCTV cameras. During the inauguration, Sokefun said the centre would ease the bottleneck associated with students’ sitting for JAMB examinations in the area. She said students in the area, over the years, travelled as far as Ibadan and Lagos to sit for JAMB examinations.

Sokefun, who variously served as Commissioner for Agriculture and later posted to Urban and Regional Planning in the state, said she had nursed the lofty idea of donating a worldclass facility to the school. She noted that the internet enabledcentre would enhance seamless examination for students and aid digital learning.

The NDIC chairman also disclosed that the body had committed over N1 billion into community development projects across the country. According to her, the NDIC has facilitated over 100 community development projects in different parts of the state as part of the corporation’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme. In his remarks, Governor Dapo Abiodun said the donation was in line with “adopt a school or give back to the school” project because”the business of education is the business of all”.

Abiodun, who spoke through the Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof Abayomi Arigbabu, applauded the donor. He described the donation as laudable and remarkable. According to him, the state has spent billions on ICT across the state in order to enhance social, economic and cultural development. Abiodun also noted that the ICT centre would aid learning and reduce stress associated with JAMB examination students in the area. Responding, the Principal of the school, Sekumade Sumade, thanked the donor and promised to ensure proper monitoring and maintenance of the centre.

