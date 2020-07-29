Ogun schools reopen Aug 4, worship centres Aug 14 – Abiodun

Ogun State government has announced the lifting of the ban earlier placed on schools and worship centres across the state.

While public and private schools in the state would resume classes on Tuesday, August 4 to prepare students for the West African Examination Council (WAEC) exams, worship centres, including churches and mosques, will reopen for religious activities on Friday, August 14.

Governor Dapo Abiodun announced this at a press conference in Abeokuta to give updates on efforts by his administration to combat coronavirus pandemic.

Abiodun, who expressed worry over the rising number of fatalities over COVID-19, urged residents to continue to observe personal hygiene to forestall further spread of the virus.

He said: “In the last few weeks, two important subjects have pervaded public discourse as it concerns Ogun State and COVID-19. They border on reopening of schools and the reopening of worship centres.

“On education, we appreciate the fact that only properly prepared and equipped youth of today will take the advantages and benefits of the future we are building.

“Towards this direction, we have made available to all public and private schools a Risk Assessment Form on www.ogmoest.org to assess their readiness and close identified gaps before resumption of academic activities.

“We are happy that the Federal Government and the external examination bodies, especially the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC), have agreed on resumption dates and dates of examination especially for the exit classes. Therefore, in line with the Federal Government resolutions, exit classes, that is – strictly SS3 only (public or private schools) – will resume classes on Tuesday, 4th August, 2020.

“Then, there will be a two-week revision classes to prepare the SS3 students for the commencement of the Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (SSCE) slated to start on Monday, 17th August, 2020.”

Abiodun, however, stated that with the exception of students in the exit classes, “all students in our schools would enjoy automatic promotion to the next class.”

The governor, who declared that weekend lockdown continues in the state till August 14, said religious activities at worship centres would resume on the date following engagement with Christian and Muslim leaders in the state.

