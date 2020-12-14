Ogun seals 13 illegal gas outlets

Ogun State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development has sealed 13 illegal gas outlets in Ijebu-Ode for operating without approval.

The Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Olatunji Odunlami, disclosed this to journalists yesterday in Abeokuta.. Odunlami noted that the skids were sealed during monitoring/ enforcement exercise by the ministry.

The commissioner disclosed that the ministry had commenced a clampdown on illegal gas outlets without government approval to ensure the safety of gas users and to forestall the possible outbreak of fire in the state.

Odunlami added that the government would not fold its hands and watch the state being destroyed by carelessness of the operators, who were in the habit of building gas outlets close to residential areas without due process.

Speaking after the exercise, the Special Assistant to the governor on Physical Planning and Urban Development, Tunde Olugbewesa, advised those operating gas outlets within the state, to visit the ninistry or any of its Zonal Town Planning offices nearest to them to obtain approval.

