Metro & Crime

Ogun seals 13 illegal gas outlets

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta Comment(0)

Ogun State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development has sealed 13 illegal gas outlets in Ijebu-Ode for operating without approval.

 

The Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Olatunji Odunlami, disclosed this to journalists yesterday in Abeokuta.. Odunlami noted that the skids were sealed during monitoring/ enforcement exercise by the ministry.

 

The commissioner disclosed that the ministry had commenced a clampdown on illegal gas outlets without government approval to ensure the safety of gas users and to forestall the possible outbreak of fire in the state.

 

Odunlami added that the government would not fold its hands and watch the state being destroyed by carelessness of the operators, who were in the habit of building gas outlets close to residential areas without due process.

 

Speaking after the exercise, the Special Assistant to the governor on Physical Planning and Urban Development, Tunde Olugbewesa, advised those operating gas outlets within the state, to visit the ninistry or any of its Zonal Town Planning offices nearest to them to obtain approval.

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Edo: End pre-election violence, group tells politicians

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Joint Force for Defence of Democracy has staged a protest in Benin over the surge in crime and criminality in Edo State ahead of the September 19 governorship election. Addressing journalists during the protest, the leader of the group, Comrade Kola Edopkayi, called desperate politicians in the state to stop using jobless and innocent youths […]
Metro & Crime

Gunmen kill two policemen in failed kidnap bid in Edo

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta

Two escort policemen attached to the Managing Director of popular eatery, GT Plaza were on Wednesday night shot dead by suspected kidnappers in Benin the Edo State capital. The heavy armed men had trailed the convoy of the GT Plaza boss, Elder Pius Omofuma with the intent of kidnapping him. The suspects were said to […]
Metro & Crime

Troops kill 23 Boko Haram members

Posted on Author Ahmed Miringa

Troops of the Operation Fire Ball deployed to Operation Lafiya Dole of Nigerian Army have killed 22 members of Boko Haram/Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP). The troops also recovered a cache of arms and ammunition as part of efforts to finally root out the insurgents. However, six soldiers were injured. Addressing journalists at […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: