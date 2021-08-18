News

Ogun seals 26 buildings for violating physical planning law

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

The Ogun State government yesterday said it has sealed 26 buildings in Mowe/Ofada in Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area of the state for non-compliance with physical planning law. The sealed buildings included gas outlets, petrol filling stations, and other commercial outlets. The government also served contravention notice to five commercial buildings for violating the physical planning law of the state. The state’s Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Tunji Odunlami, who disclosed this to journalists after a routine enforcement exercise in the axis, said the government had earlier warned residences against erecting buildings

