Ogun seals 26 buildings for violating physical planning law

The Ogun State government yesterday said it has sealed 26 buildings in Mowe/Ofada in Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area of the state for non-compliance with physical planning law. The sealed buildings included gas outlets, petrol filling stations, and other commercial outlets. The government also served contravention notice to five commercial buildings for violating the physical planning law of the state. The state’s Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Tunji Odunlami, who disclosed this to journalists after a routine enforcement exercise in the axis, said the government had earlier warned residences against erecting buildings
Related Articles
E-transmission: Why PDP senators absent at voting
As reactions continued to trail the conditional passage of electronic transmission of election results by the National Assembly yesterday, Nigerians have expressed disappointment over the absence of some members of the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who were expected to champion the campaign during the voting. Out of 28 Senators who were […]
Thousands march in Tokyo to protest Myanmar coup, biggest Japan demonstration so far
Thousands of mostly silent demonstrators paraded through central Tokyo on Sunday in protest against the coup in Myanmar, many carrying photos of detained leader Aung San Suu Kyi in what organisers said was the largest such march in Japan to date. More than 4,000 took part in the protest, organisers said, streaming through the […]
Our loyalty to Orji Kalu, APC is stronger, says women leaders
The All Progressives Congress (APC) women leaders in Abia State yesterday reassured Senate Chief Whip and former governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu of their loyalty and the party. Speaking on behalf of 17 women Leaders from17 local government areas of Abia at Kalu’s Igbere country home, the state woman leader, Hon. Ori […]
