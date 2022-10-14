Ogun seals 4 private hospitals for infractions

Ogun State Government yesterday sealed four private hospi-tals in the state for various infractions. The sealed hospitals are: Ise Oluwa Hospital, Obada; Rainmond Hospital, Papalanto; Divine Glory Hospital, Papalanto and Ise Oluwa Hospital Annex, Papalanto, in Ewekoro Local Government area of the state.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker, who made this known, during a monitoring and compliance exercise in the area, said the hospitals for lack of qualified medical staff, non-registration of the premises, medical negligence, and unhygienic hospital environment, among other offenses. Coker expressed dissatisfaction over the unethical conduct of the management of the hospitals.

The commissioner noted that, ‘’human life is precious and must not be toyed with. “The health of residents irrespective of the class is important to the present administration, therefore, the government will not tolerate such unwholesome acts in the state.’’

