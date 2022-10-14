News

Ogun seals 4 private hospitals for infractions

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

Ogun State Government yesterday sealed four private hospi-tals in the state for various infractions. The sealed hospitals are: Ise Oluwa Hospital, Obada; Rainmond Hospital, Papalanto; Divine Glory Hospital, Papalanto and Ise Oluwa Hospital Annex, Papalanto, in Ewekoro Local Government area of the state.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker, who made this known, during a monitoring and compliance exercise in the area, said the hospitals for lack of qualified medical staff, non-registration of the premises, medical negligence, and unhygienic hospital environment, among other offenses. Coker expressed dissatisfaction over the unethical conduct of the management of the hospitals.

The commissioner noted that, ‘’human life is precious and must not be toyed with. “The health of residents irrespective of the class is important to the present administration, therefore, the government will not tolerate such unwholesome acts in the state.’’

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Court extends detention order on Abba Kyari

Posted on Author Reporter

    A Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday extended the detention of a Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, by 14 days. The court granted permission to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to hold the embattled Kyari for the period to enable the agency to complete its investigation into the hard […]
News Top Stories

Ohanaeze to APC, PDP delegates: See your primaries as last chance to save Nigeria

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide on Friday advised all the delegates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to see their forthcoming primaries as patriotic duties to save Nigeria and preserve her unity. Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, Secretary- General Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, urged the delegates to realise that only Nigerian president of Igbo […]
News

Kebbi APC Stakeholders Elder Forum insists on power sharing in 3 Senatorial Zones

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris

The Kebbi State former Commissioner of Information and Culture, who is the leader of All Progressive Congress (APC) Stakeholder Elders Forum, Alhaji Abdullahi Mohammad Lamba Yauri, has insisted on equitable adopting of zoning for the selection of the party’s governorship candidate in 2023 general election. He stated this during the week at the virtual press […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica